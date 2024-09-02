Previous
A lucky shot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1073

A lucky shot

as this bird is seldom in our garden but they do love pincushions.

I was hiding behind the wall to get this shot as they are very skittish.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a spectacular photograph
September 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous - love the way he holds his head as if listening or thinking ! ( perhaps just heard your movement !! ) Beautiful pincushions delightfully matching his rump feathers ! fav
September 2nd, 2024  
narayani ace
Fabulous shot!
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise