Previous
Photo 1073
A lucky shot
as this bird is seldom in our garden but they do love pincushions.
I was hiding behind the wall to get this shot as they are very skittish.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
3
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9450
photos
284
followers
153
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Privacy
Tags
cape-sugarbird
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a spectacular photograph
September 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous - love the way he holds his head as if listening or thinking ! ( perhaps just heard your movement !! ) Beautiful pincushions delightfully matching his rump feathers ! fav
September 2nd, 2024
narayani
ace
Fabulous shot!
September 2nd, 2024
