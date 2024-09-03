Sign up
Previous
Photo 1074
Swaying and singing inthe breeze.
Had I not heard him, I would not have spotted him. They are moulting and some do not look their best atm.
Not a great shot as it is windy and I have difficulties focusing.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
double-collared-sunbird
winghong_ho
Great capture. Fav.
September 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular bird
September 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Exquisite
September 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture.
September 3rd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Stunning bird and perfect composition!
September 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful ! gorgeous - fav
September 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous capture.
September 3rd, 2024
