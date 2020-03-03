Previous
Next
Masked Weaver by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1147

Masked Weaver

for the monthly series of birds. The bokeh is caused by the Olive trees in the background.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
So clear!
March 3rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Neat looking bird
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise