No place to land by ludwigsdiana
No place to land

I loved watching all the antics of the birds at the feeder. These Double collared sunbirds were no exception.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Junko Y ace
GREAT action shot! What an interesting feeder, too. Mine has been hanging up for months and all I do is change the sugar-water and wash it. No hummingbirds have ever been there that I can tell.
June 10th, 2020  
