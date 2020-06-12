Previous
That is the look I had on my face all afternoon! by ludwigsdiana
That is the look I had on my face all afternoon!

Yesterday was supposed to be my bread baking day. Myself, @jyokota, @taffy and @pistache got a fabulous bread recipe from Jane @jpittenger. They have all baked theirs which looked fabulous. I was so excited and started mine. Just before it was supposed to go into the oven we had a power outage for 6 hours. That left me with a rising dough and nowhere to go! A friend suggested if it flows over the pan, I should beat it down and let it proof again. Well that was a big mistake as it did not rise again. When the power came on at night, I did bake it to see what would happen. It was rather flat, but did taste very good. I should have made your crackers Junko! I will definitely try it again. Sorry ladies, it was not worth photographing ;-)
Diana

