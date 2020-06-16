Previous
Dietes looking soggy by ludwigsdiana
Dietes looking soggy

after all the rain. Fortunately this bee decided to have a drink. I was not aware that at closer look, the white petals are almost see through and soggy where wet.
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
