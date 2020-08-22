Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1319
Up on the roof
of Mooiberge, the strawberry farm. Although the owner made all the metal animals, I doubt he made this.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
5th August 2020 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mini-roof-mooiberge
PhylM-S
ace
That's pretty creative -
August 24th, 2020
