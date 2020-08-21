Sign up
Photo 1318
Hottentots Holland mountains
Tow photos combined to show most of the mountain. They are magnificent mountains with wonderful nooks and crannies. The suburb in the foreground on the hill is Somerset West.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
19th August 2020 2:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hhmountain-snow-ssw
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What a lovely town, that is a setting I could get used to.
August 21st, 2020
