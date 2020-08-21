Previous
Hottentots Holland mountains by ludwigsdiana
Hottentots Holland mountains

Tow photos combined to show most of the mountain. They are magnificent mountains with wonderful nooks and crannies. The suburb in the foreground on the hill is Somerset West.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a lovely town, that is a setting I could get used to.
August 21st, 2020  
