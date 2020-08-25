Previous
Next
A few night ago by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1322

A few night ago

I tried my new tripod. The moon was so high in the sky that I had to tilt it all the way, I barely got this sliver in the frame.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise