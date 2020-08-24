Sign up
Photo 1319
I bitterly cold night
and as I put the heating on in the dining room, the window fogged up. When the sun tried to make an appearance, my Jasmin was silhouetted through the window. I don't know why all those pink spots are there, I would have preferred it without.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
cold-fogged-up-window-sunrise-jasmin
Gosia
ace
So creative
August 22nd, 2020
JackieR
ace
Beautiful thought you'd processed this!!
August 22nd, 2020
