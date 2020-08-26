Sign up
Photo 1323
Mating dance
by the Pin tailed Whydah. Not the best shot, but I was caught by surprise. He hovers over her and keeps on bobbing up and down, flapping his wings with tail feathers flying. She seems to totally ignore this spectacle.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3974
photos
258
followers
190
following
362% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th August 2020 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
see-too-late-to-react-on-sequence
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What a crazy capture, looks like no wings!
August 26th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
what a trip! Glad you caught this - she does seem like he's not even there!
August 26th, 2020
