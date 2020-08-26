Previous
Mating dance by ludwigsdiana
Mating dance

by the Pin tailed Whydah. Not the best shot, but I was caught by surprise. He hovers over her and keeps on bobbing up and down, flapping his wings with tail feathers flying. She seems to totally ignore this spectacle.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a crazy capture, looks like no wings!
August 26th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
what a trip! Glad you caught this - she does seem like he's not even there!
August 26th, 2020  
