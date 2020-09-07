Previous
Splish splash we are taking a bath by ludwigsdiana
Splish splash we are taking a bath

After all the rain we had last week there are puddles all over. I was so surprised to find Mr Weaver happily splashing around. He gave me one dirty look when he spotted me! Mrs. did not want to join him, maybe the puddle was too small ;-)
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
365% complete

Elizabeth ace
Such a wonderful collection of shots in this collage!
September 7th, 2020  
