Photo 1347
Minky watching the birds
building their nests. It is rather frustrating for her as there is not way she can get close. They build on such fragile looking branches that are very high up.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
minky-tree-faffed
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, Minky! She seems to be watching very closely!
September 19th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Poor Minky but yay smart birds!
September 19th, 2020
