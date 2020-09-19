Previous
Minky watching the birds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1347

Minky watching the birds

building their nests. It is rather frustrating for her as there is not way she can get close. They build on such fragile looking branches that are very high up.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Diana

Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, Minky! She seems to be watching very closely!
September 19th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Poor Minky but yay smart birds!
September 19th, 2020  
