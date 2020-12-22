Previous
Next
Some added bokeh. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1441

Some added bokeh.

22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
394% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
lovely!
December 22nd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful!
December 22nd, 2020  
Netkonnexion ace
Great work!
December 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really gorgeous!
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise