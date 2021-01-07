Previous
Next
A metal ride by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1457

A metal ride

this contraption caught my eye as it must have taken forever to put together. Seen at Fairview wines.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
399% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and shot
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise