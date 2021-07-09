Previous
What a posture by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1640

What a posture

between all those thorns, with the tail feathers spread out. They look as if they are driving a car when they sit like this! They always sit in this position so that the sun shines on their belly. Apparently it helps with their digestion.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
That 'hair'! Fantastic posture, right enough!
July 9th, 2021  
