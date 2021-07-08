Previous
Next
Waiting in vain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1639

Waiting in vain

for Katja to give him his cheese. I fee so sorry for the Robin chat, sitting at the door to Katja's room every day. I give him some cheese but obviously too little. He does look rather disgruntled. Bob
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
449% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise