Photo 1638
Mousebirds
watching the happenings in the olive grove. They were so funny, at times there were up to 8 of them in my plumbago chasing each other. These 4 seemed fascinated to watch what the other birds and dikkops were up to.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
such-funny-characters
Chris Cook
ace
Looks like your mousebird from the other day brought along his friends for backup.
July 7th, 2021
narayani
They are so cute!
July 7th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
How cute, all sitting in a row
July 7th, 2021
