Previous
Next
Mousebirds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1638

Mousebirds

watching the happenings in the olive grove. They were so funny, at times there were up to 8 of them in my plumbago chasing each other. These 4 seemed fascinated to watch what the other birds and dikkops were up to.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Looks like your mousebird from the other day brought along his friends for backup.
July 7th, 2021  
narayani
They are so cute!
July 7th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
How cute, all sitting in a row
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise