Photo 1637
Egyptian Geese
having an argument in the olive grove. We have had a week of rain which meant that I did not go anywhere. The happenings in the olive grove, our wall and trees were the only shots I took. This is actually two shots as they were a bit further apart.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
loud-bickering
