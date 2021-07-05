Previous
Doing some repairs by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1636

Doing some repairs

I watched this Masked Weaver for quite some time an he was flying back and forth, maybe to distract me. I am not sure if there is a mrs in there or if he is still doing some repairs.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
