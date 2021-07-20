Sign up
Photo 1650
My sisters new fur baby
a little Bengal kitten. One was not enough for her, so she got two. We went for brunch a few days ago to meet these new family members. This one seemed to like the cow hide in the bedroom.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th July 2021 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anita-bengal-kittens
moni kozi
ace
What a gorgeous creature
July 20th, 2021
sheri
This creature is magnificently beautiful. Love.
July 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
