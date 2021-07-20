Previous
Next
My sisters new fur baby by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1650

My sisters new fur baby

a little Bengal kitten. One was not enough for her, so she got two. We went for brunch a few days ago to meet these new family members. This one seemed to like the cow hide in the bedroom.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
What a gorgeous creature
July 20th, 2021  
sheri
This creature is magnificently beautiful. Love.
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise