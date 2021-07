This cute little frog

gave me the fright of my life! I took off the rubber cape of the bird feeding bottle to clean it. It is about the size of my thumb. As I held it under the tap, this little critter almost jumped in my face. Fortunately he landed on a glass which I could take outside. As he was so small, I had to get the macro lens out. I was afraid to get too close in case it jumped on me ;-)