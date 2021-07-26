Previous
Mrs Weaver has to wait her turn by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1657

Mrs Weaver has to wait her turn

at the feeder. It is amazing to watch how aggressive the males are towards other birds, including the females. They always get chased away and are only allowed to drink when the male has finished.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Diana

Diana
