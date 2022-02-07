Sign up
Photo 1853
Meet Nala
she was the first to spot me while Brutus was sleeping behind her. Bob
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5759
photos
302
followers
249
following
507% complete
View this month »
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd February 2022 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
happy-couple
Annie D
ace
She is Magnificent
February 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, those eyes!
February 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such cute ears.
February 7th, 2022
vonski
Beautiful animals
February 7th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
She’s a lovely looking lady
February 7th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Great sjpt
February 7th, 2022
