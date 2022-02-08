Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1854
Try a little tenderness
It was so wonderful watching these two. After Nala spotted me, they were playing very affectionately. Therefor a songtitle entry, so many good singers but I chose Michael Buble.
https://youtu.be/npAhoaG20bc
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd February 2022 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-82
moni kozi
ace
So nice!
February 8th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautiful Diana
February 8th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. What a beautiful couple.
February 8th, 2022
Brigette
ace
such a beautiful capture Diana - very tender
February 8th, 2022
365 Project
close