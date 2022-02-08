Previous
Try a little tenderness by ludwigsdiana
Try a little tenderness

It was so wonderful watching these two. After Nala spotted me, they were playing very affectionately. Therefor a songtitle entry, so many good singers but I chose Michael Buble.
https://youtu.be/npAhoaG20bc
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
So nice!
February 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautiful Diana
February 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome. What a beautiful couple.
February 8th, 2022  
Brigette ace
such a beautiful capture Diana - very tender
February 8th, 2022  
