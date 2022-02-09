Previous
They always lie against the fence by ludwigsdiana
They always lie against the fence

at Cheetah outreach. For that reason I had to soften the background with a texture.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Christina
The editing is wonderful
February 9th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Just beautiful. Great capture.
February 9th, 2022  
Carole G ace
I love cheetahs, such lovely cats. Once got to stroke one in a close encounter experience. Was quite scary even though she was purring
February 9th, 2022  
