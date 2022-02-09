Sign up
Photo 1855
They always lie against the fence
at Cheetah outreach. For that reason I had to soften the background with a texture.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd February 2022 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-127
Christina
The editing is wonderful
February 9th, 2022
winghong_ho
Just beautiful. Great capture.
February 9th, 2022
Carole G
ace
I love cheetahs, such lovely cats. Once got to stroke one in a close encounter experience. Was quite scary even though she was purring
February 9th, 2022
