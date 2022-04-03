Previous
The lonely Stork by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1908

The lonely Stork

I was surprised to see this stork all alone on a field. They normally come from Europe to spend the summer here. Late summer they start their flight back, this one must have missed it's flight.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

