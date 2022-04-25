Sign up
Photo 1930
Still hanging in there
and not giving up although it is getting pretty chilly at night now.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
neighbours-rose
moni kozi
Aging beautifully
April 25th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful.
April 25th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
I love the play of light on this
April 25th, 2022
