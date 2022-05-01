Sign up
Photo 1936
Sight seeing bus
taking tourists and locals to all the popular places around the peninsula. There are various routes and they are all very popular.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
sea-point
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a super shot, with the birds on the lawn, and the bus behind the trees - with Cape Town framed - and the houses on the hill. Lovely.
May 1st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely capture.. We have them here in the touristy place s too & they are always full.
May 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks like an English bus, must have travelled a long way, ha ha.
May 1st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a fascinating blend of colours and shapes in this.
May 1st, 2022
