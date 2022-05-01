Previous
Sight seeing bus by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1936

Sight seeing bus

taking tourists and locals to all the popular places around the peninsula. There are various routes and they are all very popular.
1st May 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a super shot, with the birds on the lawn, and the bus behind the trees - with Cape Town framed - and the houses on the hill. Lovely.
May 1st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely capture.. We have them here in the touristy place s too & they are always full.
May 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks like an English bus, must have travelled a long way, ha ha.
May 1st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a fascinating blend of colours and shapes in this.
May 1st, 2022  
