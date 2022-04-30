Previous
Next
34 degrees C and nobody swimming! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1935

34 degrees C and nobody swimming!

I could not believe my eyes when I went to Sea Point. This normally very popular pool was empty. It was a public holiday, so maybe everyone went away.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, such a hot day! Lovely sky
April 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful sky over this pleasant scene..
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise