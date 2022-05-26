Previous
Next
Darters Dam by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1961

Darters Dam

one of the five on our estate. On the left part of the yellow waterlilies can still be see. There are pink ones on the right, but they have almost finished blooming. This dam is frequented by Darters, hence the name.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
537% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely scene.
May 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise