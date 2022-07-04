Previous
Next
Vine on the pergola by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2000

Vine on the pergola

at my next door neighbour. Quite surprising to see so many red leaves still on it. It is a grapevine, but no grapes grow on it.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
547% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Wonderful autumn colours
July 4th, 2022  
Shanne
beautiful colours
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in its Autumnal hues and tones !
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise