God's colour palette by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2001

God's colour palette

in the sky yesterday morning.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
July 5th, 2022  
Kathy A
Gorgeous!
July 5th, 2022  
Pam
Beautiful sunrise.
July 5th, 2022  
Babs
Wow what a way to start the day, gorgeous sunrise
July 5th, 2022  
