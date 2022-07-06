Sign up
Photo 2002
Water feature
at the entrance of a restaurant. I thought it a neat idea.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
