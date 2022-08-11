Sign up
Photo 2038
Ouch, do Foxes get Toothache too?
I don't think I have ever posted a Cape Fox here. They are normally hiding during the day and I was very lucky to see this one at eagle encounters a few days ago.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Wylie
ace
Well he's definitely going to have a sore eye after this! beautifully massaged into a texture. fav
August 11th, 2022
Christina
What a great shot - it's put a smile on my face :)
August 11th, 2022
