Ouch, do Foxes get Toothache too? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2038

Ouch, do Foxes get Toothache too?

I don't think I have ever posted a Cape Fox here. They are normally hiding during the day and I was very lucky to see this one at eagle encounters a few days ago.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
Well he's definitely going to have a sore eye after this! beautifully massaged into a texture. fav
August 11th, 2022  
Christina
What a great shot - it's put a smile on my face :)
August 11th, 2022  
