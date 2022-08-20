Previous
Still searching by ludwigsdiana
Still searching

for ways to get a good blur! I suppose it is also about having a shot worth blurring!

So now I am not only googling, but running around outside to see what I can find.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Issi Bannerman ace
This looks strangely pre-historic! Fun capture.
August 20th, 2022  
