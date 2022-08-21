Sign up
Photo 2048
They don't blink an eye
and just sit staring into space. There are four of them sitting together in an open space at eagle encounters.
Fortunately I had no major issue with my laptop and it was resolved within minutes :-)
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
wood-owl
moni kozi
ace
Owl my!!! Soooo cooo-hooote!
August 21st, 2022
