Masked Weaver by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2070

Masked Weaver

hiding in a fever tree. They are in and out so fast, I am surprised that they don't get hurt on the thorns which are razor sharp.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
narayani
Wonderful shot
September 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 12th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely colour and capture.
September 12th, 2022  
