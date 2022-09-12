Sign up
Masked Weaver
hiding in a fever tree. They are in and out so fast, I am surprised that they don't get hurt on the thorns which are razor sharp.
12th September 2022
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
narayani
Wonderful shot
September 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 12th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely colour and capture.
September 12th, 2022
