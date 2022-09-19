Sign up
Photo 2077
A pole dancer?
He was shaking and screeching all the time, the poor females all flew away!
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6654
photos
304
followers
204
following
Tags
red-bishop
Maggiemae
ace
Creative title for this bright and determined bird. It is a 'red bishop" as you say and I'll have to find out more! fav for the best focus!
September 19th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such great balance!
September 19th, 2022
