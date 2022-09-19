Previous
Next
A pole dancer? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2077

A pole dancer?

He was shaking and screeching all the time, the poor females all flew away!
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
569% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Creative title for this bright and determined bird. It is a 'red bishop&quot; as you say and I'll have to find out more! fav for the best focus!
September 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such great balance!
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise