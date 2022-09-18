Previous
One of our smallest birds by ludwigsdiana
One of our smallest birds

the little Pin-tailed Whydah only weighs 13gr (0.4 ounces) flies in up and down motions. That beautiful tail is always blowing in the wind.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca ace
That tail is so so long!
September 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Incredible tail feathers.
September 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a colourful little character and with that extremely long tail!
September 18th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a beautiful little bird, I wonder if it’s hard work dragging that long tail around
September 18th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Oh Diana, that is so good. Favourite
September 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing bird
September 18th, 2022  
