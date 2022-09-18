Sign up
Photo 2076
One of our smallest birds
the little Pin-tailed Whydah only weighs 13gr (0.4 ounces) flies in up and down motions. That beautiful tail is always blowing in the wind.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fav-little-bird
Casablanca
ace
That tail is so so long!
September 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Incredible tail feathers.
September 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a colourful little character and with that extremely long tail!
September 18th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such a beautiful little bird, I wonder if it’s hard work dragging that long tail around
September 18th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Oh Diana, that is so good. Favourite
September 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing bird
September 18th, 2022
