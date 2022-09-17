Sign up
Photo 2075
Resting after being chased
all around the reeds. These Red Bishops are rather tiny and very fast, difficult to get a real clear shot with all the movement in the reeds.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
female-red-bishop
Casablanca
I can just see you stalking the reeds to find him! Pretty wee thing
September 17th, 2022
Susan Wakely
Cute bird.
September 17th, 2022
