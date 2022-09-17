Previous
Resting after being chased by ludwigsdiana
Resting after being chased

all around the reeds. These Red Bishops are rather tiny and very fast, difficult to get a real clear shot with all the movement in the reeds.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Casablanca ace
I can just see you stalking the reeds to find him! Pretty wee thing
September 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute bird.
September 17th, 2022  
