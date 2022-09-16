Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2074
Hiding in the reeds
I was very surprised to see blotches of colour I have never seen there before!
I waited a while and out popped this African Swamphen for a split second. I only got two shots before it fled back into the reeds. Check out those long toes at the bottom.
I have never seen one in the 16 years we are living here. Only 1 other person has ever seen it once in 20 years. Hope it stays :-)
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6642
photos
304
followers
203
following
568% complete
View this month »
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
Latest from all albums
2071
2079
2073
415
2074
416
2072
2080
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great-find-reeds-dam
winghong_ho
Wonderful capture and you are lucky to see it and capture it.
September 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing to spot this colourful bird.
September 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close