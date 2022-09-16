Previous
Hiding in the reeds by ludwigsdiana
Hiding in the reeds

I was very surprised to see blotches of colour I have never seen there before!

I waited a while and out popped this African Swamphen for a split second. I only got two shots before it fled back into the reeds. Check out those long toes at the bottom.

I have never seen one in the 16 years we are living here. Only 1 other person has ever seen it once in 20 years. Hope it stays :-)
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
Wonderful capture and you are lucky to see it and capture it.
September 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing to spot this colourful bird.
September 16th, 2022  
