Hiding in the reeds

I was very surprised to see blotches of colour I have never seen there before!



I waited a while and out popped this African Swamphen for a split second. I only got two shots before it fled back into the reeds. Check out those long toes at the bottom.



I have never seen one in the 16 years we are living here. Only 1 other person has ever seen it once in 20 years. Hope it stays :-)