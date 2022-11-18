Previous
Happy Friday everyone by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2137

Happy Friday everyone

I went down the road yesterday to visit my favourite owls!

Little Ziggy was so funny and cheerful, chatting away and posing!
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Diana

CC Folk ace
Wonderful!
November 18th, 2022  
