Such a little character by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2138

Such a little character

Ziggy's body is about the size of the hand of a man.

I have no idea how much this little ball of feathers weighs.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
What a beauty
November 19th, 2022  
