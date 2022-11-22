Sign up
Photo 2141
Our daily visitor
as we have five of these 150 year olds on the estate, not sure if it is the same one.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6910
photos
300
followers
199
following
586% complete
View this month »
Tags
tortoise-eating-my-plants
Dianne
Lovely - you’ll have to put a tiny spot of different coloured paint on each one!
November 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
@dide
They used to have numbers, but they have come off by now ;-)
November 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love to see your tortoises!
November 22nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a beautiful creature!
November 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fascinating creatures.
November 22nd, 2022
Gosia
ace
Massive
November 22nd, 2022
