Previous
Next
Our daily visitor by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2141

Our daily visitor

as we have five of these 150 year olds on the estate, not sure if it is the same one.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
586% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Lovely - you’ll have to put a tiny spot of different coloured paint on each one!
November 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
@dide They used to have numbers, but they have come off by now ;-)
November 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love to see your tortoises!
November 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a beautiful creature!
November 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fascinating creatures.
November 22nd, 2022  
Gosia ace
Massive
November 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise