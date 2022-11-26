Previous
Looking for a partner by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2145

Looking for a partner

it jumped into the bush as I approached and came too close.

I took too many photo's as they are such beautiful critters, but will not post any more ;-)
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Gillian Brown
Fantastic colours.
November 26th, 2022  
