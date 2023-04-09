Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2279
The sand artist
could unfortunately not complete his work as it started raining!
I saw this on Thersday and wanted to drive by Friday morning to get a shot of the finished product.
Unfortunately most of it had disappeared overnight.
Happy Easter everyone, may you have a blessed day.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7462
photos
309
followers
186
following
624% complete
View this month »
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
Latest from all albums
2276
2278
620
2284
2279
2285
621
2277
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
what-a-pity
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive sand sculpture.
April 9th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh wow this looks amazing fav
April 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful but what a shame the weather takes it toll on such work of art! - Happy Easter to you and yours Diana -fav
April 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close