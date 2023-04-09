Previous
The sand artist by ludwigsdiana
The sand artist

could unfortunately not complete his work as it started raining!

I saw this on Thersday and wanted to drive by Friday morning to get a shot of the finished product.

Unfortunately most of it had disappeared overnight.

Happy Easter everyone, may you have a blessed day.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive sand sculpture.
April 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh wow this looks amazing fav
April 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful but what a shame the weather takes it toll on such work of art! - Happy Easter to you and yours Diana -fav
April 9th, 2023  
