Photo 2287
Halfway through the swirl
in ps, this is what you get! I fould it so interesting that I kept a few.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7494
photos
309
followers
186
following
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
swirl-ps
Dawn
ace
So different
April 17th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
it is squished but a work of art and I love it! fav
April 17th, 2023
Christina
ace
Interesting effect - I like the way it spreads at the bottom
April 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I thought of melting wax.
April 17th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
May be only halfway but, I think it is beautiful..
April 17th, 2023
