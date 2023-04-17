Previous
Halfway through the swirl by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2287

Halfway through the swirl

in ps, this is what you get! I fould it so interesting that I kept a few.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Diana

Dawn ace
So different
April 17th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
it is squished but a work of art and I love it! fav
April 17th, 2023  
Christina ace
Interesting effect - I like the way it spreads at the bottom
April 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I thought of melting wax.
April 17th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
May be only halfway but, I think it is beautiful..
April 17th, 2023  
