That look by ludwigsdiana
That look

that I got from Firefox, she did not like me close to the fence at all!

Firefox was born at cheetah outreach in 2013 and remained there with her mum after her dad died.

















6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Diana

Cordiander
Funny! You will not become friends :)
September 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
September 6th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
I did not know there was actually a Firefox. I thought it was just my internet app! lol
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
@joysfocus That is her name Joy, check my tags ;-)
September 6th, 2023  
