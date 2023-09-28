Previous
Thinkig of food by ludwigsdiana
Thinkig of food

I wonder if she was waiting for her lunch or saw me as lunch!

After she snarled at me, she started licking her lips.
Diana

Chris Cook ace
I’d play it safe and assume she is thinking of you as lunch.
September 28th, 2023  
